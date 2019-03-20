Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Babin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Mae Fuselier Babin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Mae Fuselier Babin Obituary
Laura Mae Fuselier Babin

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Laura Mae Fuselier Babin.

Services will be conducted by Father Sebastian Myladiyil, SVD.

Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.

Laura Mae Fuselier Babin was born on January 9, 1934 in Lafayette, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. She died at the age of 85 on March 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

She graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a Bachelor's in 1956, a Master's in Education in 1970, a Master's Degree Plus 30 Graduate Hours. In 1976 she received her Special Education Degree from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. During her teaching career, she taught both Elementary and Middle-School in the Lafayette Parish School System for 34 years, retiring in 2005.

She is survived by her husband, John B. Babin, Sr.; three sons, Karl G. Babin, Sr. (Jacqueline), John B. Babin, Jr. (Sharon), Richard C. Babin; one brother, Albert Fuselier (Geraldine); five grandchildren, Karl Babin Jr, Sharlene Babin, Sadie Babin Chevalier, Erica Babin Lee, Corey Babin and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Felicia Fuselier; brother, Franklin Fuselier and her sister, Bernadine Fuselier Jackson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 8:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now