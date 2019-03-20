|
Laura Mae Fuselier Babin
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Laura Mae Fuselier Babin.
Services will be conducted by Father Sebastian Myladiyil, SVD.
Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.
Laura Mae Fuselier Babin was born on January 9, 1934 in Lafayette, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. She died at the age of 85 on March 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
She graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a Bachelor's in 1956, a Master's in Education in 1970, a Master's Degree Plus 30 Graduate Hours. In 1976 she received her Special Education Degree from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. During her teaching career, she taught both Elementary and Middle-School in the Lafayette Parish School System for 34 years, retiring in 2005.
She is survived by her husband, John B. Babin, Sr.; three sons, Karl G. Babin, Sr. (Jacqueline), John B. Babin, Jr. (Sharon), Richard C. Babin; one brother, Albert Fuselier (Geraldine); five grandchildren, Karl Babin Jr, Sharlene Babin, Sadie Babin Chevalier, Erica Babin Lee, Corey Babin and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Felicia Fuselier; brother, Franklin Fuselier and her sister, Bernadine Fuselier Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 8:00 a.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019