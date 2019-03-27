|
Laurence Gerhart
Lafayette - Laurence Marks Weber Gerhart born in Arnaudville on June 25, 1934 and a resident of Lafayette passed away of natural causes at the age of 84 on March 16, 2019.
She had a long career working in the insurance industry and was employed by Dupre Insurance; J. Alfred Mouton Ins; LeBlanc & Burden and Our Lady of Lourdes. She was a member of the Insurance Women's Association. After retirement she volunteered for Lafayette Tourism. She was a member of the KC Ladies Auxiliary. Laurence was a lover of festivals, music, and art and an excellent seamstress, cook, artist, and gardener.
Laurence is preceded in death by ; first husband Paul Weber, second husband John Gerhart, grandson Nick Weber and son-in-law Bryan Gomez, her parents, Mederick and Bertie Speyer Marks; brothers: Samuel, John, Louis and Paul Marks; sisters: Agnes Stelly, Lucy Mason, Rita Marks, and Bessie Woods.
She is survived by her daughter, Trudy Gomez and her sons Keith and spo
use Tessie Weber; Carroll and spouse Tina Weber; step-daughter Carrie Parenti spouse Robert; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 will be conducted by Fr. Gary Schexnayder at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette. Visitation begins at 9am, rosary at 9:30, and Mass at 11am. There will be a private interment at Calvary Cemetery
The family would like to thank BeeHive Home of Youngsville owners and staff for the love, care and support they provided. Special thanks to Linda Hogue for the love and companionship she provided. Thanks you also to Hospice of Acadiana and her Hospice nurse, Laci Guidry and aide Melissa Vitale both who tenderly cared for her.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana in lieu of flowers.
LaVille Funeral Home, 2353 East Main St., Ville Platte, LA 70586, 337-363-1100
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019