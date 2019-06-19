Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Theresa Life Center
Duson, LA
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Theresa Life Center
Duson, LA
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Theresa Life Center
Duson, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church
Duson, LA
Laurice Alleman Degeyter

Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 20, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Duson for Laurice Alleman Degeyter, 78, who passed away on June 17, 2019.

Reverend Aaron Melancon, Pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum in Scott.

Laurice was a member of the Duson Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed listening to Cajun Music and sharing time with family and friends. We will miss her dearly.

Laurice, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Etienne Alleman, Sr. and the former Edna Johnson.

She is survived by her sisters, Clarice A. Delahoussaye and Rena Alleman; and her brother-in-law, John Allen Degeyter; as well as numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis Degeyter; her sister, Gladys Nero; and five brothers, Avic, William, Etienne, Jr., Haywood and Earl Alleman.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Theresa Life Center in Duson on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Wednesday evening. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be John Domingue, Cody Domingue, Mikey Delahoussaye, Derrick Maitre, Colton Maitre and John Aaron Degeyter. Honorary Pallbearer will be John Allen Degeyter.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Degeyter family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 705 Marie Street, Scott, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 19, 2019
