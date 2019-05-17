Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Sifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Ashford "Larry" Sifton


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Ashford "Larry" Sifton Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Ashford Sifton

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Lawrence "Larry" Ashford Sifton, 79, who passed away Tuesday, May 14th at his home in Lafayette.

Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18th from 11:30 am until the time of service.

Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now