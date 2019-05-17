|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Ashford Sifton
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Lawrence "Larry" Ashford Sifton, 79, who passed away Tuesday, May 14th at his home in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18th from 11:30 am until the time of service.
Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 17, 2019