Lawrence Guidroz
Arnaudville - On Sunday, December 22, 2019, after enjoying one of his favorite lifelong hobbies, hunting, a most selfless, easy-going, and dependable father and husband, Lawrence Guidroz, 75, was called home to spend eternity with Our Lord. Born on July 13, 1944 to the late Clebert and Velma Taylor Guidroz, he spent his entire life residing as a proud, supportive native-son in Arnaudville, LA. There, he and his adoring wife of 55 years, Janelle Knott Guidroz, enjoyed life to the fullest with their sons, Lance, Kevin, and daughter-in-Sheila, especially after his retirement in 2011 from Kirby Inland Marine.
While working for 43 years at Kirby, Lawrence retired as an accomplished Towboat Captain of the Inland Waterways of the United States. Additionally, he found joy in his many civic fellowships which included being a member of the St. Francis Regis Altar Society, the Little Flower K.C. Council 3621, Woodmen of the World, the Nonco Foundation, and the Board of Directors for the Nunu Arts and Culture Collective. These memberships allowed him to continue his faithful life of service as he was able to not only participate as an usher on Sundays for his church, but also to promote his passion for his French heritage by becoming one of the Legacy Investors in the Saint LUC French Immersion and Cultural Campus.
Along with his public servitude, Lawrence, "The Original Loveable", "Doc," "Chief," will be remembered by all who loved him as a one who mentored and supported his family and friends throughout his life. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking, welding, driving his tractors, going to the casino, and bailing hay with Jon Paul Richard and his brother-in-law, George Arnaud. He was an avid fan of wrestling and loved listening to French music. He also enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends at NuNu's, a place that was near and dear to his heart. His family will forever be grateful to his "Wild Bunch Hunting Club," who were with him in his final moments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clebert and the former Velma Taylor Guidroz, his brother, Earl Guidroz, his sisters, Babara Lejeune, Eula "Nookie" Bellard, and Florina Smith. Additionally, preceded by his maternal grandparents, Adelma and Ocatavie Dugas Taylor, paternal grandparents, Verzule and Idale Bergeron Guidroz, brother-in-laws, John Allen Deville and Shelton Bellard, and his wife's parents, Darius and Lucille T. Knott
His survivors include his wife, Janelle Knott Guidroz, his sons, Kevin J. and wife Sheila, and Lance Guidroz, his sisters, Laurie Deville, Susie Blanchard, his brothers, Ronald, Donald, C.J. (Linda), Louis (Christine), and Dicky (Janet) Guidroz, and numerous nieces and nephew who all adored him.
A mass of Christian burial officiated by Fr. Gary Schexnayder is scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville, LA. At this family requests that visiting hours be observed on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 11 am to 9 pm with a rosary recital at 7pm at Melancon Funeral Home in Arnaudville, LA.
Pallbearers will be Lance, Kevin, Dicky, and Ronald Guidroz, Chase Richard, and George Arnaud. Honorary pallbearers will be Elridge Marks Jr., Jason Marks, George Marks, Donald, C.J. , and Louis Guidroz, Russell Knott Sr., Joseph Lee "Bib" Arnaud, and Shane Deville. Mass readers will be Trene' Hotard, Sheila Guidroz and gift bearers are Erilda Arnaud, Lisa Fruge', and Bridget Hemmeline.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019