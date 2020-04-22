Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church Cemetery
Breaux Bridge, LA
View Map
Layola Marie (Auguillard) Barras

Layola Marie (Auguillard) Barras

July 16, 1921 - April 17, 2020

Layola Marie (Auguillard) Barras, 98 was born in Breaux Bridge, LA. She expired (Friday) April 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held on (Saturday) April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Breaux Bridge, LA. Final Arrangements Entrusted To; Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77051 (713) 734-8769.
