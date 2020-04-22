|
Layola Marie (Auguillard) Barras
July 16, 1921 - April 17, 2020
Layola Marie (Auguillard) Barras, 98 was born in Breaux Bridge, LA. She expired (Friday) April 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held on (Saturday) April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Breaux Bridge, LA. Final Arrangements Entrusted To; Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77051 (713) 734-8769.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020