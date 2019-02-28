Services
Pellerin Funeral Home
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
(337) 332-2111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Breaux Bridge, LA
Resources
Lee A. Frederick Obituary
Lee A. Frederick

Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Lee A. Frederick, 90, who passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Healthcare & Rehab Center.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday.

A rosary will be prayed by Deacon Ken Soignier at 12:00 pm on Saturday.

Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge.

Lee was a member of the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association. His love for horses compelled him to work on the farm and make a life for his family. Lee enjoyed traveling with his wife, Norma of 70 years of marriage. He is remembered for his dedication to his family and the love they shared throughout their lives. .

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Guidry Frederick; son, Gill Frederick and wife Teddy of Breaux Bridge; his grandchildren, Sadie F. Brackin and husband, Kirk of Dallas, TX, Mamie F. Credeur and husband, Tim of Breaux Bridge, and Ross Frederick of Dallas, TX; his great grandchildren, Isaac Brackin and Lila Brackin of Dallas, TX, Audrey, Henry and Wesley Credeur of Breaux Bridge; and his sisters, Euline F. Dupuis, Hazel F. Calais, and Anna F. Angelle, all of Breaux Bridge, Evelyna F. Guidry of Port Allen, and Edna Calais of IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Rose Dore Frederick; sisters, Vivian F. LeBlanc and Rose F. LeBlanc; and brother, Joseph Frederick.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Calais, Randy LeBlanc, Keith Angelle, Danny LeBlanc, Ross Frederick, and Abe Zenon.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Ben Degatur and his staff, St. Martin Hospital and staff, St. Agnes Healthcare & Rehab Center and staff, and Hospice of Acadiana.

Donations may be made to the residents of St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehab Center, P.O. Box 10, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
