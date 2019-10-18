Resources
Leeward (Lee) Fabian Baudoin

Grand Ridge, FL - Leeward (Lee) Fabian Baudoin of Grand Ridge, Florida (formerly of Lafayette, Louisiana) entered into eternal rest and went home to be with his Lord on October 16, 2019 with his family at his side. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 46 years, Margaret Sadberry Baudoin; six children: Trent Baudoin (Zandra) of Garland, Texas; Annette Baudoin and Bridgett Broussard (Terry) of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.; Lorri Johnson (Jason) and Seth Baudoin (Sarah) of Grand Ridge, Florida; Cynthia Caudill (Alvin) of Marianna, Florida; 15 grandchildren: Ashley, Sarah, Shelby, Tayler, Mitchell, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Marah, Jase, Taylor, Michael, Sylar, Barrett, Waylon; nine great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law, Debbie Sadberry Chambers (Cal) of the Hardaway Community. Lee was preceded in death by a grandson, Tristan Caudill, a daughter-in-law, Bunny Baudoin and a son-in-law, Kirt Letulier. Lee proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a Master Electrician. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, watch enthusiast, but he was never happier than when all the family was gathered together for good gumbo or a crawfish boil. A memorial service for Lee will be held at a later date in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Covenant Hospice for their caring and support during this difficult time.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
