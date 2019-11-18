Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Scott, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lelia Thibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lelia Viator Thibodeaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lelia Viator Thibodeaux Obituary
Lelia Viator Thibodeaux

Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Lelia Viator Thibodeaux, 88, who passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence in Scott.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.

Reverend Gilbert Dutel will officiate the funeral Mass.

Survivors include her three children, Patricia Ann Gilbert, Larry James Thibodeaux (Loretta), and Michael Lee Thibodeaux (Cheryl); her seven grandchildren, Shane Thibodeaux, Kristy T. Butterfield, Nanette G. McCready, Lori Luneau, Garett Thibodeaux, Brad Thibodeaux and Jason Thibodeaux; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thibodeaux; her parents, Avis Viator and Edna Broussard Viator; her son-in-law, Larry Gilbert; her sisters, Emily Comeaux and Rita Myers; and her brothers, Adam, Edmar Joseph, Alfred, Weston, Alvin, and Wiley Viator.

Lelia was affectionately known by her family as Mom, MaMom, and Aunt Petit. She was a kind, loving person who cherished her family, her friends, and all those she met. Lelia had a strong Catholic faith and had a personal relationship with God. Prior to being confined to a wheelchair, she looked forward to meeting with her Wednesday Prayer Group. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Daughters. Lelia's gentle soul and beautiful smile will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Thibodeaux family to Carolyn Robertson and Biyonca Green for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Lelia during her time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -