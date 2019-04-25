|
Lema Broussard Viator
New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Voorhies "Slim" J. Viator, the former Lema Mae Broussard, age 99, at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Steve LeBlanc officiating. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday with a Rosary at 10:00 am.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Viator passed away at 4:15 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her grandson's home.
Lou was an active member of the New Iberia Garden Club since the early 1990's. She served on many committees during her years. Lou has provided garden tours at Edgewood Gardens and many organizations including being on the garden tour for the National Daylily Convention in 1998. Lou maintained about two acres of flower gardens in addition to her vegetable garden. The beauty of it all is that she maintained it herself until 5 months ago. She specialized in daylilies for years and also belonged to the Delta Daylily Society. She was responsible for hybridizing and cultivating Edgewood Red, which is still in cultivation today. She donated many cultivars as well as other plants to the New Iberia City Park as part of the Garden Club's adoption of the Bird Sanctuary. She volunteered along with other members planting flowers which are still there today. Lou was also active in helping with setting up of the downtown flower beds as part of the revitalization of Downtown New Iberia. In addition, she was also a volunteer with the landscaping of the Blue Star Marker at the Iberia Tourist Center. Lou was always ready and willing to help with any projects.
Lou was retired from Pelican Creamery in New Iberia after many years and also volunteered her time as a Pink Lady at Iberia Medical Center.
She is survived by one brother, Fulton Broussard; her two sons, Allan James Viator and wife Vernelle and Eddie J. Viator and wife Marion; three grandsons, Jimmy Viator and wife Tammy Muffoletto; Danny Viator and Bobby Viator and wife Shawn; five great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Viator, Janzen Viator, Jacob Viator, and Eli Viator and three great great grandchildren, Addyson Viator, Riley Viator and Aiden Riley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Voorhies "Slim" J. Viator, her mother, Lema Lamperez; her father, Adonis Broussard and great grandson, Danny Jude Viator, II.
Pallbearers will be Kaitlyn Viator, Janzen Viator, Jimmy Viator, Allan James Viator, Annette Broussard and Steve Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Savoy and Fulton Broussard.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Home Instead Senior Care and her primary care giver, Gina Ferstal.
