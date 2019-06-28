|
Lennet "Kutchie" Polk
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lennet Polk.
Services will be conducted by Msgr. Curtis Mallet.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Lennet "Kutchie" Polk was born October 25, 1948 in Lafayette, LA. He was the fifth born child to the late Conley and Leola (née Cobb) Polk. He was reared in the McComb area and he was a 1966 graduate of Paul Breaux High School. Upon graduation, he enrolled at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA where he graduated with his bachelor's degree in social work.
Following graduation, Lennet was employed with Southern Pacific Railroad. He would eventually leave the railroad to begin a long and fulfilling career at South Central Bell. After 37 years of service, he would retire from the company which is known today as AT&T.
Lennet was a loving and devoted husband and father. He previously accounted that his greatest love was discovered through the birth of his two children, Je'Nean and Quincy. However, on July 17, 1993, he would marry the love of his life, Verna (née Fontenot) Polk. His greatest joy came from spending time with his two children and his four bonus children: Shanna, Joseph, Jermaine, and Tyrone. Together he and Verna created a blended family that was filled with love and admiration.
In his spare time, Lennet enjoyed watching his favorite television shows: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and NCIS. He enjoyed shooting pool, completing the crossword puzzles in the newspaper and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Lennet departed this life leaving to cherish his fond memories, his devoted wife of over 25 years, Verna Polk; his six children: Je'Nean Polk and Quincy Polk both of Lafayette, LA; Shanna (James) Hebert of Lafayette, LA; Joseph (Kizzy) Logan of Houston, TX; Jermaine (Nickie) and Tyrone (Nikita) Logan all of Lafayette, LA; one brother, Louis (Gertie) Polk of Garyville, LA; twenty grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Conley and Leola Polk; two sisters: Gloria Polk and Ora Catherine Polk Mouton; four brothers: Anthony, Conley, Paul and Donald Polk.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 28, 2019