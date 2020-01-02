Services
1941 - 2019
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand for Leo Joe Harrington, Jr., 78, who passed away on December 30, 2019 at home.

Joe retired from the U. S. Army Reserves, as a Major, after 29 years and 10 months of service. He retired from the Oil and Gas industry after many years of service in sales.

He is survived by three daughters, Edie Hargis and her husband, Jeff, Andrea Eymard and her husband, Nathan, and Sarah Daigle and her husband, Chad; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one God daughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Harrington, Sr. and Edith Rogers Harrington, and two brothers, Robert and John Harrington.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Harrington family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
