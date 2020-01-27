|
Lillian Patout Holleman
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Lillian Patout "Miss Lil" Holleman, age 95, who passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Maison de Lafayette where she resided only for a few months.
Entombment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Iberia.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her daughters (and their spouses), Dana Courrege (John), Artie Ray, Jacqueline Capell (Robert), Christine Dehner (William "Bill"), and Louise Short (Karl); her son, Troy Holleman; her sister, Janet Washburn-Cornay; 16 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Holleman; her parents, Gaston and Gertrude Viator Patout; an infant son; her grandson, Stephen Michael Courrege; her son in law, David Ray; her grandson in law, Norman Nereaux; her brothers, Gaston "Guy" Patout and Roy Patout; and her brother in law, Howard Cornay.
Besides being a full time parent, Lil owned and operated Three Four Close the Door Daycare Center. She then joined the sales team with Abdalla's Department Store, having worked at the Downtown store and retiring as a Ladies Sportswear Manager and Buyer at the Oil Center location. Lil retired at the age of 83 and left a legacy of personal service and affection to all of her customers who loved her dearly as "Miss Lil of Abdalla's". She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she actively served in the Altar Guild. Her hobbies were cooking, gardening, watching tv, reading the Bible, visiting her family and friends, and most of all playing cards, Bridge and Bourre'.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Holleman family to the staff of Maison de Lafayette, and the nurses and physicians of Lourdes Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
