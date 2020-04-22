|
Linake J. Romero
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette for Linake J. Romero, 89, who died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. The family will gather at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of service for a private viewing. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Reverend Brian Taylor will conduct the service.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 71 years, Leora Hebert Romero; his daughters, Cheryl Delahoussaye and husband Lawrence, Elita Romero, and Carmen Lacombe; his son, Terrell Romero; his five grandchildren, Lindsi Pizzolato and husband Caleb, Lauren Carrigee and husband Koby, Jacob Delahoussaye and wife Aimee, Teren Dupuis and husband Mac, and Bryce Darnall; his seven great grandchildren, Emeri Pizzolato, Jackson, Reid, and Ford Delahoussaye, Edward Carrigee, Cam and Cruiz Dupuis; his brother, Paul Whitney Romero; and his sister, Marcelle Roy and husband Kirk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Cecile Breaux Romero; his son, John Linake Romero, Jr.; his sister, Wanda Boudreaux; and his brother, Huey Romero.
Linake was born on October 23, 1930 in Abbeville and at the age of 4 moved to Lafayette with his family after his father passed away. He lived his life, and along with his wife Leora, raised their family in Lafayette. Linake served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Frank' s Casing Crew for many years, and was the owner/operator of Romero's Bait and Tackle Shop on Louisiana Avenue since 1963. He loved all sports and was an avid LSU fan, attending all of his grandchildren's activities, and loved fishing and relaxing at his camp in Butte La Rose. He was a true family man and will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Delahoussaye, Jacob Delahoussaye, Bryce Darnall, Caleb Pizzolato, Koby Carrigee, and Mac Dupuis.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Piper Romero.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Romero family to the paramedics with Acadian Ambulance, Lafayette Fire Department, and the Lafayette Police officers who assisted Linake at the time of his passing. Their efforts were truly appreciated by our family.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020