Linda Ann Arceneaux
Lafayette - A Homegoing Celebration/Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette for Mrs. Linda Ann Arceneaux.
Linda was born January 1, 1954 in Lafayette, La., to the late Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Cliff Chaisson. Linda was called Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 5:27pm at St Joseph Hospice Hospital-The Carpentry House surrounded by all her children and loved ones. Linda was a faithful member of Word of Faith and Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette, La. She was a strong Spiritual woman with a BOLD personality. Actively dedicated to her 8 mile daily walk with a her favorite dog JoJo. She loved cleaning houses for others and making sure it was all spotless, while listening to her Gospel music.
Linda was preceeded in death by her husband Junius "T'June" Paul Arceneaux. Linda was also preceeded in death by her parents Joseph Cliff Chaisson and Anna Mae Chaisson. Her 3 Sisters: Brenda Ann Chaisson, Connie Marie Chaisson and Genella Chaisson. Her 2 Brothers: Alvin Chaisson and Jerry Chaisson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her Beloved 4 Children; Johnny James Arceneaux (Partner-Dalanna Renee Prejean), Jeffrey James (Chansie Marie) Arceneaux, Yolanda Marie Arceneaux-Bruno (Chad Christopher), and Amanda Marie Arceneaux of Lafayette, LA and Carencro, LA area.
Her precious Grandchildren: Alexandria Marie Arceneaux, Antonio James Arceneaux, Javonni Ann Arceneaux, Je'nai Ann Arceneaux, Brennon James Arceneaux, Rihanna Ju'lee Arceneaux, Sicilly Anne Rochelle Arceneaux, Naomi Maloney Arceneaux, Spencer Howard Briscoe, Destiny LaShay Bruno and Dasani DaShay Bruno, Great Granddaughter: Aliyah Molani Arceneaux,
Her Siblings - 3 Brothers: Joseph Palton Chaisson, Kenneth Paul (Iris) Chaisson, and Joseph Raymond (Charlotte) Chaisson. 4 Sister: Joeann Broussard, Cynthia Chaisson, Ramona (George) Warner, Polly (Willie) Anderson and Roxanne (Jim) Turney, all of Lafayette, Scott, Opelousas and Broussard, LA area.
The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 8:00AM to 10:45AM at Philadelphia Christian Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020