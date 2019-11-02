Services
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 837-9887
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Broussard, LA
View Map
Resources
Linda Bourque "Noonie" Garcia

Linda Bourque "Noonie" Garcia Obituary
Linda "Noonie" Bourque Garcia

Broussard - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Linda "Noonie" Bourque Garcia, 70, will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00PM with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum.

Visitation will take place at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Sunday, November 3, 2019 starting at 3:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Monday morning at 9:00AM until time of services.

A resident of Broussard, Mrs. Garcia passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was an active member of WoodmanLife and the Ladies Alter Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and making flower arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Garcia of Broussard; her son, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garcia, of Anacoco; her daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Chad Jackson, of Tennessee; and her grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn, and Lily Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Bourque Sr. and Rita Guilbeau Bourque, and her bothers, Clarence Bourque Jr. and Ronald Bourque.

Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory Garcia, Chris Miller, Chad Jackson, J.B. Laviolette, Ray Bourque, and Tonny Touchet. Honorary pallbearers will be Edgar Garcia and Paul Garcia.

Serving as gift bearers will be Emma, Madelyn, and Lily Jackson escorted by Tammy Bourque.

The Garcia family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice.

David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
