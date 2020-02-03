|
Linda Faye Siner
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Catholic Church for Linda Faye Siner, age 53, who passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.
Ms. Siner was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, having been a parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church. Linda Faye attended public school in Lafayette, and graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1984. While at LHS, she lettered in both Volleyball and Track and Field(shot put). After graduation, she worked in the dietary department at Lafayette General Hospital(LGMC); as well as with Jan Heymann's Bayouland Christmas Company; her handiwork can still be seen every Christmas season when Lafayette General Medical Center displays Santa and his sleigh atop its walkway. However, Nursing was her calling, and she became a CNA, and worked at various institutions including, Magnolia Estates Nursing Home, and Lafayette General Hospital-5th floor. She then attended, and graduated from the former T. H. Harris Trade School in Opelousas, Louisiana(now, SLCC T. H. Harris) with her LPN degree. Upon receiving her nursing license, she again worked at the previous institutions. Her career then continued at LHC Group for 15 plus years and prn at Acadia Vermilion Behavioral Hospital. Prior to her passing, she found, as she stated her 'dream job', with CIS (Cardiovascular Institute of the South). Linda Faye had a passion for helping others, and her life's work as a nurse was a testament to that passion.
She was the best mother and friend in the world, in the words her only child, Brittany. She loved to cook and she adored her family. The Siners affectionally refer to themselves as the "Gambinos" and Linda was the head. She was Nanny Faye to her great nieces and nephews and although stern, she was lovable and kind. Her spirit will live on, and she will be missed dearly.
Survivors include one daughter, Brittany Babineaux (Sophie Castille) of Lafayette; one brother, Jude Siner (Mona) of Carencro; four sisters, Belinda Richard (Lloyd) of Breaux Bridge, Selina Siner of Lafayette, Debra Rhone of Lafayette and Angela Siner of Toledo, OH; a host of nieces and nephews; four Godchildren, Devin Lawrence, Briea Sylvester, Zenobia Orville, and Messia Sylvester; her puppy, Rico; and her granddogs, Becca and Lil' Bits.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Beulah D. Siner; her maternal grandparents, Paul Davis, Sr., Clarina Davis and Selina Clay Davis; her paternal grandparents, Onezime Siner and Alice Siner; three brothers, Alton Joseph Siner, Jr., David Wayne Siner and Paul Onezime Siner; one nephew, Jonas J'quincy Siner; one brother-in-law, Edward Rhone; and one sister-in-law, Edella P. Siner.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Lafayette General Medical Center; particularly, the 5th floor, Nurses Heidi and Angel and the 7th Floor ICU North who took great care of Linda.
