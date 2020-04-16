|
|
Linda Marceaux Leleaux
Gueydan - Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Linda Marceaux Leleaux, 70, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Maison De Lafayette following a lengthy illness.
She was a 1967 graduate of Gueydan High School and worked as a saleswoman until retirement at Gulf Coast Air. On July 14th, 2007, she married Clarence Keith Leleaux in Lafayette, Louisiana. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, traveling with friends & family, and attending social events. Linda had tendencies to spread love through humor, granting joy to others; she had a remarkable ability to reach others in deep and positive ways.
Linda was a loving mother to her daughter, Breanna Shea Leleaux; a sister to her brother, Clay A. Marceaux; and a friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Keith "Ned" Leleaux; and her parents, Asene Marceaux and the former Rena Saltzman.
Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana or The Miles Perret Center.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020