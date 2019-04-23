Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Linda Sue Bourque Moore, 67, who passed away Sunday evening, April 21, 2019 at River Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 AM Thursday until the time of service.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the services.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Moore and Matthew Moore; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Mason Moore; her sisters, Dianne Henneman and Renee Voorhies; her brothers, Ronald Bourque and Guy Bourque; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rinaud and Bernice Bourque.

Linda was a native of New Iberia and resided in Lafayette for 45 years. She was a 1969 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and received her Bachelors Degree from USL in Dietary Science. She was the head of the Dietary Dept. at Lafayette General Medical Center for many years. Linda was a devoted mother and always put her family first. She had a deep spiritual faith, a witty sense of humor and sweet personality. She will be deeply missed.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Linda's family to the staff of River Oaks Retirement Manor for their care and support their gave while Linda resided there.

Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019
