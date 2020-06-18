Lional Mark Duhon
Lafayette - Lional Mark Duhon, age 45, born July 24, 1974 in Lafayette LA died unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident in Midland, Texas on June 10, 2020.
Lional graduated from Carencro High School in 1992. He then studied and became a licensed Barber. Later, he studied Electrical Engineering and Instrumentation. He excelled working in oil field support Electrical Engineering for over 20 years. In his profession he traveled to many faraway locations such as Kamembe Africa. Lional was an E and I Foreman for Western Midstream for the past 5 years. He was active in many community and righteous organizations and causes. He loved spending time with his family having fun and making lasting memories. He also loved collecting vintage motorcycles and was the President of the Runway 1-9 motorcycle club. He enjoyed working with co-workers and friends. He was a person that could make you laugh and was always ready with a joke. He was a great and fun-loving father, brother, uncle, and son. His passing will be felt by many, and the man he was will be remembered by all.
Lional is survived by his wife, Pasty Duhon of Lafayette, LA; children, Logan and Lailia Duhon (Yvonne Duhon); mother, Martha Ann Duhon; brothers, Lloyd Joseph Duhon (Angela Duhon) of Lafayette LA and Lyle C. Muhammad (Michelle A. Muhammad) of Pennsylvania; 2nd wife of his father, Lexie Duhon of Lafayette LA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd J. Duhon Sr.
Memorials may be given to Martha Ann Duhon.
The family of Lional Mark Duhon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Imani Temple #49, Western Midstream, and all of the special relatives and friends who helped us through this difficult time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.