Lisa Marie Trahan
Broussard - Lisa Marie Trahan, 58, died April 4, 2020 in New Iberia, LA.
Lisa was born to LouElla Thibeaux and Maxie Lawrence on October 27, 1961.
Lisa was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Along with her passion to make floral arrangements, she loved to cook Sunday meals for her grandchildren and the neighborhood if need be. She loved teaching her grandkids and took pride in being present to all their activities whenever she could. Lisa dedicated her life to helping anyone in need, and putting everyone before herself, especially her family who she loved and cherished so much.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ronnie J. Trahan Jr. and to this union two children were born, Renard Trahan of Broussard, LA and Tonya Young of Broussard, LA. Lisa has eight grandchildren, CJ, Saige, Dylan, Carson, Madison, Ma'Riya, De'Moni, and Dominic. She has one son-in-law, Peter Young.
Lisa has four sisters, Sybil Thibeaux of Baton Rouge, LA, Pamela Young of Dallas, TX, Dianna Lawrence of Lafayette, LA, and Barbara Lawrence of Breaux Bridge, LA; five brothers, Willis Thibeaux Jr. of Katy, TX, Michael Thibeaux of Broussard, LA, Carl Lawrence of Breaux Bridge, LA, Gerard Lawrence of Breaux Bridge, LA, Jermaine Lawrence of Breaux Bridge, LA; two nieces, Shontia Young and Brianna Thibeaux; two nephews, Trey Young and Willis Thibeaux, IIIl and a host of relatives and friends.
Lisa was welcomed into heaven by her stepfather, Willis Thibeaux; her stepsister, Freda Cross and her mother-in-law, Anna Trahan and a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020