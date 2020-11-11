LJ John Bertrand
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for LJ John Bertrand, 85, who passed away Sunday, November 8th surrounded by his family at his residence in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed on Friday, November 13th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette and resumes on Saturday, November 14th at 9:00 am until the time of service, at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
A rosary will be recited by Deacon Robert Klingman on Friday, November 13th, at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home.
Entombment will follow with military honors in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate.
For his entire life, LJ was the Lord's humble servant. He served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He served his state and community as a Sergeant in the Louisiana State Police. He served his church as a faithful parishioner and sacristan. He served his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was always proud of his grandchildren's achievements and never missed an opportunity to brag about them. If the opportunity did not present itself, he would create one. Above all, LJ loved his soulmate, Jelena, for over 62 years.
As a former Oberlin High School and Marine Corps football player, LJ enjoyed supporting Louisiana football teams. He loved to travel and followed his family all over the world. His friends and family will miss LJ's sense of humor and his story-telling. LJ never met a stranger. He leaves behind a legacy of family and friends.
LJ is survived by his beloved wife, Jelena McGee Bertrand of Lafayette; two sons, Ryan Bertrand and his wife, Leticia of Lafayette and Glen Thomas Bertrand of Gonzales; one daughter, Moni Bertrand McCoy and her husband, Daniel of Scottsdale, AZ; a sister-in-law, Mattie Bertrand of Oberlin; seven grandchildren, Leslie McCoy Bryant, Alaina Bertrand Belanger, Braedon Bertrand McCoy, Sydnie Bertrand Bourque, Kalli Danielle McCoy, Jeffrey Bryant and Riley Bryant; one great-granddaughter, Adley Mae Bourque and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Azilda LaPointe Bertrand; four brothers, Cleveland J. Bertrand, Dallas Bertrand, Preston Paul Bertrand and Wilson Joseph Bertrand and an infant child.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Bertrand, Glen Bertrand, Daniel McCoy, Braedon McCoy, Ryan Bourque and Raymond Domingue.
Honorary Bearers are Moni McCoy, Bill Bertrand, Pylla Turner and Albert McGee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in LJ's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, by phone at 1-800-873-6983 or online at www.stjude.org
.
With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com
.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.