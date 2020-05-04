|
Logan Paul Lemaire
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less per visitation.
Private Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 06, 2020 in Gueydan Cemetery, for Logan Paul Lemaire, 79, who passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. The Lemaire family will have a private visitation at Martin & Castille SOUTHSIDE Location from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
Entombment will be in Gueydan Cemetery Mausoleum.
Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the graveside services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Agnes "Maggie" Lemaire; his three daughters, Angela Hardee and her husband, Luther "Buster", Wendy Bouley and her husband, Randy, and Ginger Smith; his son, Lane Paul Lemaire and his wife, Dawn; his sister, Nell Robinson and her husband, Joe; his twin brother, Larry Lemaire; his precious grandchildren, Kayla Foreman and her husband, Travis, Wyatt Hardee, Addison Beaver, Alexandra Beaver, Ahni Smith, Demi Lemaire, and Luke Lemaire, and his great grandchildren, Norah, Vivian, Ruth, and Mary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Lemaire and Emma Benoit Lemaire; his grandchild, William Hardee, and his brothers, James Lemaire and Franklin Lemaire.
Logan Paul Lemaire will be remembered as a genuine man, who loved and cared for his family. A native of Gueydan and resident of Lafayette, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served his community as a Pharmacist for over 50 years. Mr. Lemaire loved being with his family, which they meant the world to him. He proudly served his country as a Member of the United States Army. His daily presence will be missed but the treasured memories will lived in his families hearts forever.
Pallbearers will be Lane Lemaire, Luke Lemaire, Buster Hardee, Wyatt Hardee, and Randy Bouley.
A special Thank You to Dr. Kevin Courville, Dr. Raphael John Higginbotham, and the staff of Heart Hospital of Lafayette for their excellent care and compassion given to our loved one in his time of need.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 4 to May 5, 2020