|
|
Loretta Babineaux
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Loretta Lanclos Babineaux, 85, who passed away on April 7, 2019.
Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Loretta, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Thelismar Lanclos and the former Philomen Cormier.
She is survived by her children, Laura Marceaux and husband, Harold, Gertrude Guillory, Rickey John Menard, Sr. and wife, Annette, John D. Menard, Jr. and wife, Juanita and Sandra Ann Winn; eight grandchildren; eleven great- grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Lanclos Booker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Babineaux; two sons, Julian Menard and Jimmy John Menard, Sr.; one daughter, Deanna Gail Hebert; two grandchildren, Robin Marceaux and Rachael Guillory; and siblings, Hubert Lanclos, Laura Mae Menard and Anna Broussard.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Pallbearers will be Harold James Marceaux, Jr., Rickey John Menard, Jr., Jason Todd Menard, Jimmy John Menard, Jr., Joseph Richard and Clinton Richard, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Loretta's neighbors for their compassionate care.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Babineaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2019