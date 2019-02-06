|
Loretta Schiller Debaillon
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, for Loretta Schiller Debaillon, age 67, who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Reverend Marshall Boulet will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Daniel Debaillon; her children, Christopher D. Debaillon and wife Jamie, and Amy Futerfas and husband Glenn; her grandchildren, Jenna Debaillon, David Debaillon, Samuel Debaillon, and Isaac Futerfas; her sisters, Cathy Schiller, Elaine Maguire, and Jenny Schiller; and her sister in law, Debbie Schiller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Loretta Schiller; and her brother, Robert N. Schiller.
Loretta was a native and current resident of Lafayette, having lived in Houston, Texas for 32 years. She was a 1969 graduate of Fatima High School and looked forward to her 50th class reunion this year. She received her Math Education Degree from USL, and taught for 38 years, primarily in Catholic high schools. The last 26 years of her career were at St. Thomas High School in Houston, Texas, where she also served as Dean of the Math Department. Her joys were cooking, tending to her flowers, and cherishing time with her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Loretta Debaillon's name to Hospice of Acadiana or to the .
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Debaillon family to all family, friends and caregivers who offered support and love during this difficult time.
