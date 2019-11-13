Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorita Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorita Hamilton "Bae/Ham" Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorita Hamilton "Bae/Ham" Anderson Obituary
Lorita "Bae/Ham" Hamilton Anderson

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Lorita Hamilton Anderson, 71, who died November 5, 2019.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maurice, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Darrel Anderson of Lafayette, LA.; her daughter, Erica Anderson of Scott, LA.; her godson, Marcus Boyd of Lafayette LA.; one sister, Virginia H. Boyd (Peter) of Lafayette, LA.; one sister-in-law, Cecile R. Hamilton of Duson, LA.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hamilton and Bertha Boudreaux Hamilton; son, Isaac Hamilton; her brother, Calvin Hamilton Sr.; and two sisters, Melba Triggs and Mary Elva Walker.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -