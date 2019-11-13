|
Lorita "Bae/Ham" Hamilton Anderson
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Lorita Hamilton Anderson, 71, who died November 5, 2019.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maurice, LA.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Darrel Anderson of Lafayette, LA.; her daughter, Erica Anderson of Scott, LA.; her godson, Marcus Boyd of Lafayette LA.; one sister, Virginia H. Boyd (Peter) of Lafayette, LA.; one sister-in-law, Cecile R. Hamilton of Duson, LA.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hamilton and Bertha Boudreaux Hamilton; son, Isaac Hamilton; her brother, Calvin Hamilton Sr.; and two sisters, Melba Triggs and Mary Elva Walker.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019