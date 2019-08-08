|
|
Lorita Mouton
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Seton Church for Lorita B. Mouton, 77, who passed away August 6, 2019. Father David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton will be the Celebrant for the mass and conduct the funeral services. Leslie Soileau and Cherie Tweedel will be the lectors; gift bearers will be Dennis Lavergne and Lynda Thibodeaux. Interment will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, and resume Friday morning at 9:00 am until time of service. A rosary will be led by Sr. Doris Roy at 6:30 pm at Walters Funeral Home.
Lorita is survived by her two daughters, Susan Mouton Carloss of Lafayette and Annette Mouton Voorhies (Jeff) of Carencro; two sons, Craig Mouton of Breaux Bridge and R. Wayne Mouton (Jessica Lee) of Abbeville; three sisters, Fabiola Tweedel of Lewisbourg, La., Nellie Soileau of Opelousas, and Nelda Fisher of Opelousas; two brothers, Charles and Nelson Bourgeois, both of Opelousas; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Wayne Mouton, and her parents, Mary and Ned Bourgeois.
Lorita was a native of Church Point and lived in Lafayette for most of her life. She worked as an LPN in many nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Acadiana.
Pallbearers for her service will be Justin Mouton, Trent Mouton, Jacob Morgan, Dylan Wright, Jeff Voorhies, and David Thibodeaux. Honorary Pallbearers include Elliot Carloss and Drake Wright.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019