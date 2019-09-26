|
|
Lorraine Landry Castille
Breaux Bridge - Funeral services for Lorraine Landry Castille, 86, of Breaux Bridge, LA, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard Cemetery #2.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge, LA, with a Rosary Prayed for her at 7:00 p.m. by Fr. Stephen Pellessier. Visitation will continue on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Clayton Castille, Jr; six children; sons David (Janice); Danny (Tammy); Jeffrey (Lorna); daughters Sally LeBlanc (L.J.), Susan Nomey (Ike), and Amy LaGrange (Calvin) all of Breaux Bridge, LA; fourteen grandchildren; Mandy LeBlanc, Sara LeBlanc, Scott LeBlanc, Jamie Castille, Jeremy Castille, Jonathan Castille, Ashley Borel, Justin Castille, Jordan Castille, Bailey Castille, Aaron Nomey, Matthew Nomey, Jacob Castille, and Danielle Castille. Twenty great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Blanche Picard and Cyril Landry, Jr., brothers John B. Gauthier, George Cormier, Lynton Paul Cormier, Robert Landry, James Landry, Harris Landry, and Linton Landry; and sisters Anasta Landry, Amanda Landry, Mae Landry, Sr. Paula Landry, and Sue Landry.
Lorraine was Valedictorian of Breaux Bridge High School (BBHS) Class of 1951. She was a High School Cheerleader, Volleyball and Basketball player, Homecoming Queen and member / president of the first BBHS Student Council.
After graduating from Breaux Bridge High School, Lorraine chose to be a homemaker, mother, grand & great mother. She supported her husband's career by remaining involved in many church organizations to include Catholic Daughters of America where she served as president and regional representative. She also served from its inception, as a team leader for the Perpetual Adoration Chapel (35 years), as well as a member and Chairman of the Saint Bernard Church Council for six years. She was a member of the Blue Army, Ladies Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister, Lector and received the Bishops Service Award in 2014. Her passion remained her family where she tried to follow her children and grandchildren's activities. She was an avid baker and seamstress and spent many years making celebration cakes for weddings and other events. Most recently baking weekly cakes while her grandsons and great-grandson played Breaux Bridge Football. Other hobbies included quilting, crocheting, and enjoying preparing Thanksgiving Dinner for her extended family.
Lorraine continued her faith by attending Food for the Journey and many religious education classes.
Lorraine's sons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers with her grandsons as honorary pallbearers.
Altar Servers will be great-granddaughters Madilyn Nomey and Laniee Borel. Granddaughters will bring up the gifts.
Donations may be made to St. Bernard Chapel of Perpetual Adoration, 219 E. Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. Martin Hospital and Rahab for the compassion and care given to their loved one.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019