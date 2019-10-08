|
Lorris J. Savoy, Jr.
Youngsville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lorris J. Savoy, Jr., 77, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Russo officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anne Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 beginning at 11:00AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.
A native and lifelong resident of Youngsville, Mr. Savoy died at 12:36AM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard. He ran the Amoco station in Broussard for many years, and then went to work for Lafayette Parish Government where he was a heavy equipment operator until he retired. He is also known as an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose Broussard Savoy of Youngsville; two sons, Tony Savoy of Youngsville and Chris Savoy and his wife Ashley of Abbeville; two daughters, Sue Miller and her husband Greg of Youngsville and Liz Frederick and her husband Stacy of Youngsville; two sisters, Shirley Sonnier and Laura Carlin; four grandchildren, Hunter Savoy, Amy and her husband Zac Thevenet, Samantha Frederick, and Max Savoy; and two great grandchildren, Katie Thevenet and Macy Thevenet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lores Savoy, Sr. and Edolia Demette Savoy; a son, Randy Savoy; and his grandmother, Ida "Dada" Savoy.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Savoy, Chris Savoy, Hunter Savoy, Max Savoy, Greg Miller, and Zac Thevenet.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2019