Louella Ann "T-Lou" Blanchard
Breaux Bridge - Breaux Bridge - A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge for Louella Ann "T-Lou" Blanchard, 83, who passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 10:30 am on Sunday.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am on Sunday.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate at the funeral service. Helen Boudreaux will be providing music.
Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Born July 2, 1936, Louella "T-Lou" Broussard Blanchard was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
T-Lou was a devoted Catholic, parishioner, member of two rosary groups and a member of the Ladies Alter Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parks. She was a hard worker…from working in the field to managing stores, but she really loved working in her yard. She was always willing to help anyone in need and never turned anyone away. T-Lou loved volunteering her time in different organizations and was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital. She loved having company and chatting over a cup of coffee. All who knew Lou will remember her dog, Hooch, which she cared for until the end. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by six children, Sheila Melancon (Keith) from Catahoula, Linda Guidry (Merlin) from Henderson, Debbie Latiolais (Joseph) from Parks, Marty Blanchard (Rhonda) from Denham Springs, Kathy Savoy (Randy) from Breaux Bridge and Millie Schexnayder (Cliff) from St Martinville; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Gloria Brasseaux; and brother, Donald Broussard.
She was preceded in death by husband, Waldon "Temon" Blanchard; parents Jules and Leoncia Broussard; sisters, Audrey T Bergeron, Leatrice B. Charpentier, and Earline B Castille; and one brother Russell Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Michael Blanchard, Blake Breaux, Joshua Melancon, Nicholas Guidry, Chase Schexnayder and Randy Savoy
Honorary pallbearers will be Marty Blanchard, Joe Landry, Keith Stansbury, Merlin Guidry, Joe Latiolas, Cliff Schexnayder, 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren with one on the way.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rev. Ed Degeyter, Helen Boudreaux, NSI Hospice and staff, especially Ron, Derek, and Edgar, and Dr. Debra Durham for the care given to T-Lou.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 23 to May 24, 2020