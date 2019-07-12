Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
406 East Pinhook Road
Lafayette, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
406 East Pinhook Road
Lafayette, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
406 East Pinhook Road
Lafayette, LA
Louella "Lou" "Loulie" Lawrence


1956 - 2019
Louella "Lou" "Loulie" Lawrence Obituary
Louella "Loulie" "Lou" Lawrence

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church for Louella Lawrence, 63, who passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center, from complications related to respiratory failure.

Services will be conducted by Father Guillory.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Loulie, as her family referred to her, was born in Lafayette, LA to the late Milton Lawrence, Sr. and Eliza Narcisse Lawrence. Lou, the nickname given to her by friends, was known for her joyful spirit, outgoing personality, and loyalty to her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons: Frederick Ray Lawrence (Ray), and Ross Leopold (Jessica); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters: Hester Lawrence, Hilda Richard (Joseph), Elizabeth Charles (Johnny), and Ann Lawrence; two brothers: Milton Lawrence, Jr. (Ann), Leroy Lawrence (Laura Mae); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Mary Leona Thibeaux Narcisse and Alphonse Narcisse, Sr; her paternal grandparents: Joseph Lawrence, Sr. and Ozelia Lambert; her parents; and her sister, Geraldine "De-Dean" Martin.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 12, 2019
