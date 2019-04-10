|
Louella Patin McNulty
Lafayette - Louella Marie Patin McNulty, a native of Port Arthur, TX, and resident of Broussard, LA, died at home April 4, 2019, surrounded by her children and close friends. She was 88. Lou was a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau, and a Social Security Administration retiree. Later she worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Loved and cherished by many, "Mama Lou" was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, matriarchal friend, theater actress, and dominator of games, words, and jokes. She is survived by children Stephen, Evelyn (Jay Martens), Joan, Lorraine, Daniel (Nita), and Dennis McNulty; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Aristile and Mabel Patin; husband Charles "Mac" McNulty; brothers Pat (Flo), Herman (Lois), and Floyd (Edna) Patin. She donated her body to science. Lou and her family were very grateful to Hospice of Acadiana for the care she received in her final days. A memorial celebration of her life will be held from 12:30-2:30 PM, Saturday, April 13, at David's Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Highway.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019