Louella Soileau Santillo
Grand Coteau - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Louella Soileau Santillo on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, LA. Rite of Committal will be held Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, LA. We have lost our beautiful mother after a two-year battle with fronto-temporal dementia and a brief fight with heart disease. She was born in Grand Prairie, LA and lived at different times in Norristown, PA, Opelousas, LA and Arnaudville, LA. Mom was a farmer's daughter. She picked cotton and dug potatoes. She also had a very quick mind and learned how to sew, do all kinds of crafts, decorate, garden and cook delicious food. She could sew anything including wedding dresses and men's suits. She also re-covered furniture. She was an outstanding wife and mother. Mom met her husband, who was from Pennsylvania, when he was stationed at Lake Charles, LA in the Air Force during the Korean War. They met at the Starlight Club in Opelousas. One dance was all it took. Mom retired after 20 years with SLEMCO. She devoted herself to her husband of 46 years, and her soul mate, Vitus (Tony) Santillo. After his death she devoted herself to her children, grandchildren and church, St. Charles Borromeo, where she was a Eucharistic minister and volunteered in many ways. Mom was quiet and reserved, and she was always a lady. Her family and friends will miss her smile, her willingness to help, her calm and unassuming ways, and her brownies. She leaves to mourn her death 4 children, Steve Santillo and his beloved companion, Susan Lasseigne, Kathleen Santillo, Anthony Martin Santillo and Chief Master Sergeant USAF (retired) Michael Santillo and his wonderful wife, Patty. 9 grandchildren, Taylor, Kyle and Isabella Santillo, Celia and Nico Vinturella, Stevie Hartman, Sean and Madison Bertaut, and Chloe Miller. 4 great-grandchildren, Gianni and Sophie Niccolini, Leila and Aubrey Miller. One brother, Kirt Soileau and his wife, Jeannie. One sister-in-law, Elaine Santillo Lacy Leddy. And a host of nieces and nephews who will all miss her. Preceding her in death were her parents, Martin and Leola Soileau, her parents-in-law, Anthony and Josephine Giambrone Santillo, 2 brothers and their wives, Louis Soileau (Lillian) and Avie Soileau (Anna May). 2 sisters, Mary Ruth Soileau and Betty Soileau Bellard. 3 brothers-in-law, Joseph Leddy, Ronald Santillo (and his wife Marie), and Anthony Santillo. 2 nephews, Joe Soileau and Kevin Bellard. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, who provided outstanding care for our mother. We would also like to thank our dear friends and family who were with us through Mom's illness and were a tremendous help and comfort. We will miss Mom tremendously, but we know that she is dancing in heaving with our Dad. Nothing could be more consoling than that. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will reopen on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. by Darrel Burleigh. Pallbearers will be Steve Santillo, Tony Santillo, Michael Santillo, Nicholas "Nico" Vinturella, Pat Fontenot and Benjamin Fontenot. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.