Louis Viviano
Opelousas - Opelousas-A Mass of Christian Burial for Louis B. Viviano will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Interment will follow in the St. Landry Cemetery.
Louis Benedict Viviano was born In Opelousas, Louisiana on February 9, 1945. He attended school at the Academy of the Immaculate Conception, and he graduated from Opelousas High School in 1962.
Louis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a Juris Doctorate from the Louisiana State Law School.
Louis had many different and varied jobs in his lifetime, including selling Great Books of the Western World and cookware, working for his uncle in his wireline business, cooking on an offshore rig (where he had to lie about his age), grinding crank shafts, and working as an accountant for firms in New Orleans and Opelousas.
He began his legal practice in Opelousas in 1973, and in 1976 started a new career in the plasma production field, where he started his own company. He was also involved in other business concerns. Including purchasing the Abdalla's department store in Opelousas in 1985, because he believed closing this business would have been detrimental to the city.
Louis enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, although later in his life he preferred just watching the deer from his stand rather than shooting them. He promoted conservation and participated in the deer management program on his land. Some of the happiest times of his life were spent with his family and friends at the camp, where he was known to be a great cook. He was also a huge LSU football fan and missed very few of the home games in the last 20 years.
Louis became a private pilot in the 1980's and flew out of the airport in Opelousas for many years. He loved flying, and it was a source of peace and calm for him, in an otherwise hectic life.
Louis loved his family and friends, and he touched the lives of many people that he encountered along the way. He loved to talk and tell his stories, but he also loved to listen to other people tell theirs.
Louis loved animals, and he took in an astonishing number of strays in his lifetime. If he didn't take them in, he fed them. He could never pass up a hungry cat or dog, and often he carried a bag of pet food in his truck, just in case.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Alzier Hollier Viviano and Louis Augustine Viviano, and by his brother, James Edward Viviano.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Lawrence Viviano; three sons, Alan Scott Moore and his wife, Alicia, from Mandeville, Louisiana, Charles Gordon Moore and his wife, Julia, from Nashville, Tennessee, and David Louis Viviano and his wife, Kierstyn, from Birmingham, Alabama; and three granddaughters, Lindsey Moore, Christabel Moore, and Olivia Viviano, of whom he was very proud.
He also leaves behind one uncle, Corrace Hollier, many cousins, countless friends, and special hunting buddies.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4pm until 8 pm, with a rosary at 6 pm in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. On Friday morning November 15, 2019 visitation will resume at 8 am until time of service.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefunealhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019