Louise B. Escuriex
Lafayette - Funeral services for Mrs. Louise Bernard Escuriex will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette. Father Steve LeBlanc will officiate the funeral mass. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Louise died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her daughter's home, with family at her side. She was born on December 13, 1929, in New Iberia, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, W.J. Bernard, Jr. and Irene Segura Bernard; her husband, Lionel August Escuriex, Jr.; and her siblings, Dr. William A. Bernard, Dr. Stephen A. Bernard, Jeanette B. Vincent and Juliette B. Berard.
Mrs. Louise is survived by one sister Carolyn B. Sorci and husband Dr. Joseph Sorci; nine loving children and their spouses: Dr. Henri Escuriex, Julie Bush and husband Chuck, Rene Escuriex and wife Liz, Gervais Escuriex and wife Juanita, Nanette Harkless and husband Bruce, Jerome Escuriex and wife Kathy, Marianne Lane and husband Clif, Monique Richardson and husband Craig, and Nicolle Shields and husband Tom; eighteen grandchildren, Jonathan Crochet, Taryn Escuriex and husband David, Nathan Domingue, Lt. Dylan Bush and wife Brandy, Gretchen Wood and husband Keith, Dr. Brittany Escuriex and husband Jarrod, Josh Escuriex and wife Jana, Thomas Domingue, Dr. Alicia LeBlanc and husband Dr. Anthony LeBlanc, Dr. Amelia Bush and fiancé Dr. Skylar Hoelscher, Nicholas Richardson and wife Aubyn, Jacob Escuriex, Ashley Escuriex, Cullen Richardson and wife Annaleigh, Ann-Riley Louise Lane, Benjamin Escuriex and wife Whitney, Carson Shields, and Garrett Richardson; and thirteen great grandchildren, Chloe, Anna, Noah, Abigail, Sophie, Emma, Asher, Ezra, Ashton, Kaden, Ariana, Finnegan, Carter, as well as another great grandchild expected on June 17, 2019.
Mrs. Louise had an extreme love of family and brought joy to everyone around her. Her passions included gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends over a cup of coffee. Mrs. Louise kept steadfast in her Catholic faith until the very end.
A heartfelt appreciation goes out from the family to the entire staff of of NSI Hospice and Senior Helpers for the loving care they provided during Mrs. Louise's time of need.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or to Children's Miracle Network Hospital, 205 West 700 South Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Martin and Castille Funeral Home, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508. A short visitation will also be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the time of service at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508. 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on June 6, 2019