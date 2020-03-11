|
Louise B. Taylor
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Louise B. Taylor, age 94, who died March 6, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Cemetery.
She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 76 for over 50 years; Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace; Sisters of the Holy Family Associate; Immaculate Heart of Mary Communion Ministry; Catholic Daughters of America and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 504.
She is survived by four children: Robert (Elizabeth) Gordon, Sr., Norris J. Taylor, Jr., Janet (late Louis) Sherman and Sueline (Herbert) Wiltz, all of Lafayette, LA; four grandchildren: Anne Renee Gordon of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Robert (Yenny) Gordon Jr. of Lafayette, LA, Norlet (Titus) Pierre of Breaux Bridge, LA, Lyle Anthony Sherman of Lafayette, LA; 8 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Loudice (Ida) Bernard, Jr., Mary Anna (late Walter) Washington and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Althea and Loudice Bernard, Sr.; her husband, Norris Taylor, Sr.; brother: Herbert Bernard Sr.; sisters, Selman Agnes Bernard, Irma Batiste; great grandchild: Eugene "Trey" Sonnier III.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
