Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise B. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise B. Taylor Obituary
Louise B. Taylor

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Louise B. Taylor, age 94, who died March 6, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Cemetery.

She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 76 for over 50 years; Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace; Sisters of the Holy Family Associate; Immaculate Heart of Mary Communion Ministry; Catholic Daughters of America and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 504.

She is survived by four children: Robert (Elizabeth) Gordon, Sr., Norris J. Taylor, Jr., Janet (late Louis) Sherman and Sueline (Herbert) Wiltz, all of Lafayette, LA; four grandchildren: Anne Renee Gordon of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Robert (Yenny) Gordon Jr. of Lafayette, LA, Norlet (Titus) Pierre of Breaux Bridge, LA, Lyle Anthony Sherman of Lafayette, LA; 8 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Loudice (Ida) Bernard, Jr., Mary Anna (late Walter) Washington and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Althea and Loudice Bernard, Sr.; her husband, Norris Taylor, Sr.; brother: Herbert Bernard Sr.; sisters, Selman Agnes Bernard, Irma Batiste; great grandchild: Eugene "Trey" Sonnier III.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -