Louise Cornay Christman



Louise Cornay Christman entered eternal life on July 10, 2020.



Louise was born in 1933 in Shreveport and grew up in Lake Charles and Lafayette. Her parents were Howard and Louise (nee Bossier) Cornay. The second youngest of five children, she remained close to her brothers, Howard, Clement, Louis, and Hugh, throughout her life. At the age of nine, when her father was called to train troops during World War II, she began as a boarding student at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, where she remained through her high school years. At Sacred Heart she was a member of the Children of Mary Sodality and was president of her class. She graduated from SLI (University of Louisiana), majoring in English and French and went on to teach these subjects at Lake Charles High School from 1954 to 1956. During this time, she met Robert Christman. They were married in 1955. Their happy marriage of over 50 years was centered in faith in God. Together, they built a life in Lake Charles, lovingly raising six children.



After the loss of her beloved Robert, Louise married Gerard St. Martin of Lafayette, and they enjoyed seven happy years together until Gerard's death in 2018.



Her memory is cherished by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Msgr. Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, July 13 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 PM.



The family wishes to acknowledge the outpouring of kindness from friends during her illness.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Academy of the Sacred Heart, Cor Unum scholarship fund (P.O. Box 310 Academy Road, Grand Coteau, LA 70541) are greatly appreciated.









