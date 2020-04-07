|
|
Louise G. Rabalais
Lafayette - Private graveside services will be held for Louise G. Rabalais, age 90, who peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home in Lafayette.
Mrs. Rabalais, a native of Arnaudville, had been residing in Lafayette for the last five years. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society until she moved to Lafayette. Many times, Louise could be found washing and carefully ironing the priests' vestments and altar clothes. Mrs. Rabalais was a Home Economics teacher for many years at Leonville High School and Arnaudville High School where she was affectionately known as Mrs. Fig or Mrs. Rab. She will fondly be remembered by the many students that stepped into her classroom. She was also an exceptional cook and loved to sew, but she especially loved family gatherings and could be counted on to prepare one or more of her delicious dishes. MaWeeze will be remembered by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Luiz Figueiredo and his wife, Maria, and Carlos Figueiredo; one daughter, Anne Richard and her companion, Jay Clothier; two stepchildren, Dr. Murray L. Rabalais and his wife, Joan, and Karen Rabalais Olivier and her husband, Patrick; ten grandchildren, Marie O. Lukazeski, Patrick, Adam and Doulas Olivier, Melaine O. Richard, Ramona F. Foster, Mario Figueirdo, Tibby Figueirdo, Megan F. Broussard and Jamie Figueirdo; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Walter Guilbeau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Murray L. Rabalais; her parents, Octave and Alma Kidder Guilbeau; one brother, U.C. Guilbeau; and one son, Warren Figueirdo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mrs. Louise G. Rabalais be made to Hospice of Acadiana.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020