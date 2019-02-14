|
Louvie Monte
RAYNE - Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Louvie L. Monte, 87, who passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:17 P.M. at her home in Duson.
Fr. Gary Schexnayder will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.
The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. until time of services all in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited at 3:45 P.M. on Friday.
Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl and husband, John Broussard of Duson; two sons, Wayne and wife, Edith Monte of Marrero and Cecil Monte of Maurice; one sister, Rose Richard of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Danielle, John Curtis, Jenee, Harley and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Ms. Monte was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy A. Monte; one son, Eugene Monte; her parents, Arthur and Celiva T. Leger; one brother, Lennis Leger.
Pallbearers for the services will be Wayne Monte, Cecil Monte, John Broussard, John Curtis Broussard, Matthew Monte, Patrick Shepherd, Ashley and Cade Gordon.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Ms. Monte's family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne, (337)334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019