Luby Jane Benoit
Scott - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Luby Jane Benoit who passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence.
Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Luby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved her family very much.
Luby retired from Montgomery Wards after many years of service.
Mrs. Benoit, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Theard Bodoin and the former Edith Trahan.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Don W. Benoit; daughter, Rhonda Gerard and husband, Ronald; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dronet; granddaughters, Dawn Dronet, Sara Gerard Quebodeaux and husband, Joe, and Jessica Gerard Norman and husband, Ben; great-grandson, Brayden Norman; two sisters, RJane B. Dronet and Earline Bodoin; one brother, Harris Bodoin as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Dronet
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday evening at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be Shane Richard, Floyd and Glenn Dronet, Randy and Kody Bodoin and Jimmie Begnaud.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Norman and Joe Quebodeaux.
The family would like to thank the staff of Acadian Ambulance for their compassionate care.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Benoit family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020