Lucile Rothrock Freeman

Lucile Rothrock Freeman Obituary
Lucile Rothrock Freeman

Lafayette - Memorial services will be held on August 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501, for Lucile Rothrock Freeman, 98 who died on Friday, July 12, 2019.

The family will have a gathering of friends after the service.

Survivors include two daughters, Pat Freeman Hosmer and her husband, Jim and Lynn Freeman McIntire; two sons, Ben H. Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Connie and Joe Freeman and his wife, Betsy; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucile Ranson Rothrock; her husband, Ben H. Freeman; and two brothers Billy Rothrock and George Rothrock, Jr.

Mrs. Freeman was a native of Marlow, Oklahoma. She attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of National Honor Society and Kappa Delta Sorority.

A resident of Lafayette since 1946, Lucile has been active in civic organizations, church groups, Mardi Gras activities and social clubs. She was past president of La Causerie. She was also a longtime member of Chapter Y of PEO Sisterhood in which she held several offices including president. She was a member of Oakbourne Women's Golf Association in which she held several offices including president. Lucile also won two club championships and the Lucille Heymann Memorial Tournament.

Mrs. Freeman was one of the founders of Jr. Cotillion organization for young teenagers. She served as a leader in Cub Scout, Brownie Scouts, and Girl Scouts, as well as being involved in PTA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Freeman's name to First Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mouring.com

Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019
