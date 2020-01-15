|
Lucille Gankendorff Aillet
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Lucille Gankendorff Aillet, 93, who died peacefully at Maison de Lafayette on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Reverend Chester Arceneaux, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. The family will receive guests at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the service time.
Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana all of her life, Lucille was a loving wife and mother and an incredible cook. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she loved making her famous chicken stew to share with them. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she and Charles Emile Aillet were married on August 4, 1946.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Aillet Younger and her husband Kelly, and Cynthia Ann Aillet; son, Lawrence Charles "Larry" Aillet and his wife Kay Banna Aillet. Her grandchildren include Michael Charles Younger and Jessica Field and her husband Ted, who reside in Houston, Texas; and Lauren Elizabeth and Catherine Claire Aillet who reside in Lafayette. Her great grandchild, Molly Charlotte Field, resides in Houston, Texas.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marie LeBlanc Gankendorff; her husband and love of her life, Charlie Aillet; her three brothers, Lawrence "Lolly" Gankendorff and his wife Helen, Warren "Honey" J. Gankendorff and his wife Dorothy "Dot", and Allen "Tee-na" Gankendorff and his wife Joanne; and her sister, Doris Gankendorff Hebert and her husband Alex.
Pallbearers will be Larry Aillet, Kenny Gankendorff, Warren Gankendorff, Jr., Michael Dartez, Buddy LeBlanc, David Hebert, and Kelly Younger.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lucille Aillet's name to Cathedral Carmel School, 848 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA, 70501.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Aillet family to the staff at Maison de Lafayette and Grace Hospice.
