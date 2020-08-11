Luna Latiolais



Lafayette - Funeral Services for Mrs. Luna Latiolais, 85, will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00AM with Deacon Cody Miller officiating.



Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette in Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00Am until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.



A native of Milton, Mrs. Luna passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Gardening and working in her yard were a few of her favorite pastimes. She loved family gatherings and her grandchildren very much. She loved to talk and she was passionate about everyone and everything she cared about



She is survived by her son, Alton Trahan and his wife Esta of Pineville; her daughter, Janet Latiolais and her husband Glenn Miller of Katy, TX; her grandchildren, Kevin Miller, Allen Foy, Gage Trahan, and Kacey Trahan; her eight great grandchildren; her brother, Carroll Roy and his wife Velma; her sister, Earline "Jo Jo" Venable; and her loving nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her Husband, L. B. Martin Latiolais; her parents, Lodias Roy and Louis E. Trahan Roy; her brother, Joseph Clorice Roy; and her sisters, Gernice Trahan and Gurlie Picard.



Serving as pallbearers will be Dawn Guillory, Dwight Guillory, Josie Roy, Glenn Miller, and Al Foy.



The Latiolais family would like to extend a special thank you to East Ridge Nursing Home and Grace Hospice.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.



David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.









