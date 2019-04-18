Services
Lurlene Carnes Burmester

Carencro - Lurlene Carnes Burmester, age 94 passed away of natural causes at her residence in Carencro, LA on April 11, 2019.

She is survived by her two children, Janis Begnaud and husband Bobby of Carencro, LA and James 'Douglas" Harris, wife and Dawn of Zachary, LA. She had two grandchildren, Michael Lee McDonald and wife Dawn of Breaux Bridge, LA, and Jami Fisher of Carencro, LA. She had three great grandchildren, Bailee "Sunshine" Begnaud, Blair Gala, and Ethan Laing.

She was preceded in death by husband Richard Burmester whom she loved dearly.

Born in Dothan, AL on April 10th, 1925 and lived a long and fulfilling life. She was known to all as "Lolly". Lolly was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a great listener, advice giver, helper and an extremely strong backbone to her family and friends. She was dearly loved and will certainly be missed.

Her final resting place will be Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, LA.

A private memorial service will be held with immediate family, date pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019
