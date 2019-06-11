|
|
Lurline Dugas
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Lurline Dugas, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The Reverend Gary Schexnayder officiated the funeral ceremony.
Lurline is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Courville and her husband Fred of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Skye Courville of Lafayette, and Joey Courville and his wife Marisa of Leonville; three great-grandchildren, Kaylin Courville, Rayo Courville, and Leola Courville; and one brother, Earl Breaux and his wife Jeanette of Duson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd Dugas; and her parents, Nora and Rayo Breaux.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 11, 2019