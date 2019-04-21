|
|
Lyla Hope Perry
Cecilia - A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Cecilia for Lyla Hope Perry, 76, who passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Pastor Vernon Darling will officiate at the Memorial Service.
Hope was a member of Louisiana Chiropractic Society, Quilters' Guild Acadienne, Louisiana Society of Horticulture Research - Lafayette Garden Club, and the Master Gardener's Association. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and being with her family. Lyla was a very loving, caring, and nurturing person. Her family will always cherish the special memories made with her. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, David Michael Perry (Kalliope Archondis) and Nathaniel Eli Stephen Perry (Lindsay); daughters, Dr. Jennie Lee Katherine Perry (Ralph Melancon), Mary Etta Hernandez (Eric), Paula Rae Rocha (Kevin), Theenda Yvonne (Greg); grandchildren, Jaqueline Marie Perry (Hayden), Aleksandre Ray Verni, Joshua Andrew Verni, William Ray Perry, Blake Thomas Perry, Oliver Paul Perry, Perry James Hernandez, Christian Giovanni Rocha, Lyla Patricia Rocha, Riley Rae Hernandez, and Amanda Burrus; great grandchild, D'Aubriana Burrus; and brother, David Lyle Skinner (Hope).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herman Ray Perry; parents, Winfred Lyle and Jennie Leila Burrs Skinner; and her brother, Clint Skinner.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Cecilia, 2238 Bushville Hwy., Cecilia, LA 70521, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019