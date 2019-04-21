Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
Cecilia, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
Cecilia, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyla Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyla Hope Perry


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lyla Hope Perry Obituary
Lyla Hope Perry

Cecilia - A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Cecilia for Lyla Hope Perry, 76, who passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Pastor Vernon Darling will officiate at the Memorial Service.

Hope was a member of Louisiana Chiropractic Society, Quilters' Guild Acadienne, Louisiana Society of Horticulture Research - Lafayette Garden Club, and the Master Gardener's Association. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and being with her family. Lyla was a very loving, caring, and nurturing person. Her family will always cherish the special memories made with her. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons, David Michael Perry (Kalliope Archondis) and Nathaniel Eli Stephen Perry (Lindsay); daughters, Dr. Jennie Lee Katherine Perry (Ralph Melancon), Mary Etta Hernandez (Eric), Paula Rae Rocha (Kevin), Theenda Yvonne (Greg); grandchildren, Jaqueline Marie Perry (Hayden), Aleksandre Ray Verni, Joshua Andrew Verni, William Ray Perry, Blake Thomas Perry, Oliver Paul Perry, Perry James Hernandez, Christian Giovanni Rocha, Lyla Patricia Rocha, Riley Rae Hernandez, and Amanda Burrus; great grandchild, D'Aubriana Burrus; and brother, David Lyle Skinner (Hope).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herman Ray Perry; parents, Winfred Lyle and Jennie Leila Burrs Skinner; and her brother, Clint Skinner.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Cecilia, 2238 Bushville Hwy., Cecilia, LA 70521, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.