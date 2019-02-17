|
Lynda N. Wirt
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Lynda N. Wirt, 72, who died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Reverend Steve LeBlanc Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Angela Simoneaux and Austin Kinchen. Gift Bearers will be Hayden Hebert and Cecilia Kinchen. Brian Kinchen will give the eulogy.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Lisa Commagere, Lori Kinchen and Tara Wirt; two step-daughters, Angela Simoneaux and Jody Wirt; one brother, Randall Nemeth and his wife, Monique; one sister, Darlene Richard; seven grandchildren, Mason Hebert, Cullen Hebert, Austin Kinchen, Hunter Kinchen, Logan Kinchen, McKane Kinchen and Phoenix Apodaca; and six great-grandchildren, Hayden Hebert, Christian Hebert, Cecilia Kinchen, Marcelle Kinchen, Laurel Kinchen and Remi Kinchen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Gladys Pichoff Nemeth; her first husband, Felix Commagere, III; and her second husband, Arthur Darnell Wirt.
Lynda Nemeth Commagere Wirt was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She lived to play tennis and cook for her family. She also enjoyed playing games, dancing and fishing. She was an avid football fan, and former LSU Golden Girl and still bled purple and gold. She loved spending time with family and friends and hosted every family holiday at her home. Mrs. Wirt loved gardening and working the election polls. She was known as "Momzie or "Mama Lynda" to everyone who knew and loved her and will be dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be Austin Kinchen, Hunter Kinchen, Logan Kinchen, McKane Kinchen, Mason Hebert and Cullen Hebert.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 17, 2019