Mabel "Mae Beth" Thurmond Mills
Sunset - A celebration service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 for Mabel Elizabeth "Mae Beth" Thurmond Mills (November 27,1953-September 21, 2020), age 66, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Opelousas (3835 I-49 S. Service Rd., Opelousas, LA 70570).
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Marion Mills; her daughters, Angie Mills and Adrienne (Michael) LeJeune; her brothers Robert "Butch" Thurmond and Charles "Chuck" (Bobby Sue) Thurmond; and her grandchildren, Keirsten LeJeune and Kyle LeJeune.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Holmes Thurmond Jr. and Dorothea Jane Tyson Thurmond; and brother Tritos (Mary Ann) Thurmond.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Opelousas, (3835 I-49 S. Service Rd. Opelousas, LA 70570) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mae Beth requests that everyone wear bright clothing at this celebration service as she is celebrating her homegoing to be with her Savior and Lord.
Remembrances in the name of Mae Beth may be made to the preschool of Westminster Christian Academy, Opelousas, Louisiana.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the loving staff at Hospice of Acadiana and to everyone who encouraged and prayed for her and the family as she courageously fought this battle against cancer.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net
.
Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.