MacDonald "Mac" Guedry
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Crossroads Church for MacDonald "Mac" Guedry, 65, who passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Visitation hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Crossroads Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
Mac is survived by his wife, Ramona "Mona" Guedry of Lafayette; two daughters, Megan Guedry of Lafayette, and April Degeytair of Lafayette; two sons, Toby Degeytair of Lafayette, and Aaron Degeytair of Lafayette; three sisters, Donna Guedry Ledet, Deborah Guedry Alleman, and Catherine Guedry Louviere; and ten grandchildren: Victoria Degeytair, Ross Degeytair, Brock Degeytair, Kennedy Guedry, Aaron Degeytair, Matthew Guedry, Lucas Degeytair, Sophie Fontenot, Ava Fontenot, and Havyn Porter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. Guedry and Dorothy Cary Guedry; his maternal grandparents, Walter B. Cary and Martha Rowden Cary; and his paternal grandparents, Fitzhugh Lee Guedry and Catherine Macdonald Guedry.
A native of New Orleans and a resident of Lafayette for 48 years, Mac was the Owner/Operator of M. Guedry Ltd. Inc. and Cajun Bail Bonds. He was an active Board Member of the Association of the Louisiana Bail Underwriters, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a true Professional Bail Agent.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Degeytair, Sr., Aaron Degeytair, Jr., Brock Degeytair, Matt Guedry, Doug Bourque, and Christopher Trahan.
Donations can be made in his name to Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge (P.O. Box 73681, Metairie, LA, 70033).
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020