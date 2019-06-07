|
|
Madilyn Boyer
Mire - A Liturgy of the Word Service will be celebrated for Madilyn Claire Boyer, 1, at 1:30 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Duhon Funeral Home- Rayne Chapel with Msgr. Russell Harrington as Celebrant. Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM and will resume on Sunday at 8:00 AM until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Mire, LA. Madilyn passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Madilyn is survived by her parents, Brady and Amanda Boyer of Mire, LA; sister, Emma Boyer of Mire, LA; paternal grandparents, Danny and Tina Boyer of Lafayette, LA; maternal grandparents, Patrick and Charlotte Melancon of Mire, LA; great grandmother, Enola Melancon of Mire, LA; godfather, Jeremy Boyer of Lafayette, LA and her godmother, Monique McBride of Broussard, LA.
Pallbearers will be Charles Hazlett, John Melancon, Ian Fontenot and Jeremy Boyer.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 7, 2019